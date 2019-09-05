M83 shares “Temple of Sorrow” from new ambient album DSVII: Stream

M83, photo by Jeremy Searle

With visions of video games dancing in his head, M83’s Anthony Gonzalez is back with a brand new single called “Temple of Sorrow”. It’s the first track shared from his upcoming album DSVII, out September 20th via Mute.

What could that album title stand for? Well, DSVII is the successor to Gonzalez’s 2007 record Digital Shades Vol. 1. As such, it sees M83 steering away from the pop-leaning synth of Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming and Junk to chase inspired, ambient electronica instead. There’s an extensive list of influences that feed the direction of DSVII, including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, Phantasy Star II, Plantasia, Fantastic Planet, The NeverEnding Story, and more.



“Temple of Sorrow” glistens the way M83 should given he cites John Carpenter and Suzanne Ciani as inspirations. On top of that, the song gets added oomph from a video — the first installment from Extazus, a three-part short film inspired by the music of DSVII. The clip, directed by Bertrand Mandico, sees the futuristic-like musings of a queen, a peach machine, and a character dubbed “Bubble Marilyn”. It’s best seen rather than described, so check it out for yourself below.

Dying to hear the new album early? If you live in New York City, there’s a chance you can do exactly that. On September 9th, Mute and SONOS are teaming up to host an early listening and viewing party for DSVII. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is open to the public. Find more information at the event’s website.