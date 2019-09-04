Mac Miller’s alleged drug dealer charged with contributing to rapper’s death

Mac Miller, photo by Philip Cosores

Nearly a year to the day after Mac Miller’s death, the late rapper’s alleged drug dealer has been charged in connection with his overdose.

Federal prosecutors have taken 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit into custody after charges were handed down Wednesday morning (via NBC News). Pettit is accused of providing Miller fake “percs,” or percocet, two days prior to his death on September 7th, 2018. Instead of containing oxycodone, the pills were made of fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax.



Coroners had previously determined Miller had died from a lethal mix of those first two drugs and alcohol. Prior to police being called to his Studio City home that day, the scene was allegedly scrubbed clean of drugs.

Investigators reportedly served a number of warrants, including some looking into two other, unnamed dealers. According to the 42-page criminal complaint against him, Pettit allegedly sent a number of incriminating direct messages on Instagram the day Miller died. “I think I should probably not post anything… just to be smart,” he wrote in one. “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail,” went another.

In the weeks following Miller’s death, a tribute concert was held in Los Angeles. His voice has since appeared on a number of posthumous tracks this year, including The Free National’s “Time” with Kali Uchis and “That’s Life” with Sia and 88-Keys.