Mac Miller, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this month, Mac Miller’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron James Petit, was formally charged in connection with the rapper’s overdose. Pettit is accused of providing Miller with fake “percs,” or percocet, two days prior to his death on September 7th, 2018. Instead of containing oxycodone, the pills were made of fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax. He’s been charged with distribution of a controlled substance and is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Speaking at an event memorializing Miller on the one-year anniversary of his death, his father Mark McCormick says the family has found “some comfort” in Petit’s arrest. “So they finally caught the motherfucker that sold him the drugs that killed him,” McCormick remarked. “And we find some comfort in that.”



“Many of us who were young, including me, experiment with drugs,” McCormick added. “But it’s a different fucking world out there. All it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl, all kinds of drugs. The one thing I would say to you is don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it.” Watch McCormick’s comments below.

Miller’s former girlfriend, Ariana Grande, has reportedly expressed similar sentiments. According to TMZ, Grande wants anyone involved in supplying Miller with drugs to be charged and convicted for contributing to his death. “Our Ariana sources also say the recent arrest has brought some sense of closure to her, though she knows this isn’t the end of the story until justice is served,” TMZ notes.

Petit was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held without bond. He’s set to be arraigned next month and he could be hit with additional charges at that time, according to TMZ.