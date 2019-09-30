Machine Head reveal new band members ahead of fall European tour, announce 2020 dates

Machine Head new members Vogg Kiełtyka and Matt Alston, via Facebook

Back in March, groove metal vets Machine Head revealed that they were looking for two permanent members prior to their fall European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of debut album Burn My Eyes. Now, after auditioning the positions, the band has announced that guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka of Decapitated and drummer Matt Alston of Devilment will round out the lineup. Machine Head also shared dates for the second European leg of the tour beginning in spring of 2020.

Kiełtyka and Alston replace guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain, respectively, after the two longtime members left the band following a “farewell” tour in late 2018. Initially, there was confusion as to whether Machine Head were breaking up entirely, but the band soon clarified that they would continue with new members.



“As a 13-year-old, I was learning songs from Burn My Eyes, which is still one of my favorite albums ever,” Kiełtyka wrote in a statement. “That album had a big influence on my playing and my guitar skills.”

The new drummer Alston worked for Machine Head on their previous tour and will now join his former employers on stage: “It was a pleasure working for MH over last year’s world tour,” he wrote, “but now having the opportunity to be playing their songs is something I never would have imagined while growing up and listening to their music.”

The upcoming shows are split into two sets each night. The first set will feature frontman Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern, and the two new members playing favorites from the band’s catalog. For the second set, Flynn and MacEachern will be joined by classic members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums) to perform Burn My Eyes in its entirety.

As of now, Machine Head’s only North American date on the tour is a one-off show on December 20th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of dates below, as well as candid videos of the new members jamming.

Machine Head 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Freiburg, DE @ Sick Arena Musikclub

10/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

10/11 – Wuerzburg, DE @ Posthalle

10/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

10/14 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhr Congress

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/16 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/18 – Gdansk, PL @ B90

10/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Progressja

10/20 – Budapest, HU @ Baba Negra

10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

10/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Milan, IT @ Live Club

10/26 – Padova, IT @ Hall

10/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Expo

10/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/07 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building

11/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/19 – Zaragoza, ES @ Teatro de las Esquinas

04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Capitol

04/23 – Oporto, PT @ Coliseu de Porto

04/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

04/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/27 – Malaga, ES @ Paris 15

04/28 – Murcia, ES @ Gamma

04/28 – Valencia, ES @ Republicca

05/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

05/08 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall

05/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

05/10 – Bratislava, SI @ Refinery Gallery

05/12 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club

05/13 – Sofia, BU @ Universiada Hall

05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Fix Factory Of Sound

05/16 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Academy

05/20 – Kiev, UA @ Stereoplaza

05/22 – Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow

05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

05/25 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus

05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset Arenan

05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

05/30 – Aarhus, DEK @ Train

06/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

06/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg

06/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy