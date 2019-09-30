Machine Head reveal new band members ahead of fall European tour, announce 2020 dates

Back in March, groove metal vets Machine Head revealed that they were looking for two permanent members prior to their fall European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of debut album Burn My Eyes. Now, after auditioning the positions, the band has announced that guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka of Decapitated and drummer Matt Alston of Devilment will round out the lineup. Machine Head also shared dates for the second European leg of the tour beginning in spring of 2020.
Kiełtyka and Alston replace guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain, respectively, after the two longtime members left the band following a “farewell” tour in late 2018. Initially, there was confusion as to whether Machine Head were breaking up entirely, but the band soon clarified that they would continue with new members.
“As a 13-year-old, I was learning songs from Burn My Eyes, which is still one of my favorite albums ever,” Kiełtyka wrote in a statement. “That album had a big influence on my playing and my guitar skills.”
The new drummer Alston worked for Machine Head on their previous tour and will now join his former employers on stage: “It was a pleasure working for MH over last year’s world tour,” he wrote, “but now having the opportunity to be playing their songs is something I never would have imagined while growing up and listening to their music.”
The upcoming shows are split into two sets each night. The first set will feature frontman Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern, and the two new members playing favorites from the band’s catalog. For the second set, Flynn and MacEachern will be joined by classic members Logan Mader (guitar) and Chris Kontos (drums) to perform Burn My Eyes in its entirety.
As of now, Machine Head’s only North American date on the tour is a one-off show on December 20th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of dates below, as well as candid videos of the new members jamming.
Machine Head 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Freiburg, DE @ Sick Arena Musikclub
10/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
10/11 – Wuerzburg, DE @ Posthalle
10/12 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
10/14 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhr Congress
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/16 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/18 – Gdansk, PL @ B90
10/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Progressja
10/20 – Budapest, HU @ Baba Negra
10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex
10/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/25 – Milan, IT @ Live Club
10/26 – Padova, IT @ Hall
10/27 – Luxembourg, LU @ Expo
10/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/02 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/07 – Belfast, IE @ Telegraph Building
11/08 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/19 – Zaragoza, ES @ Teatro de las Esquinas
04/21 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Capitol
04/23 – Oporto, PT @ Coliseu de Porto
04/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa
04/25 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
04/27 – Malaga, ES @ Paris 15
04/28 – Murcia, ES @ Gamma
04/28 – Valencia, ES @ Republicca
05/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
05/05 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena
05/06 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
05/08 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
05/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
05/10 – Bratislava, SI @ Refinery Gallery
05/12 – Bucharest, RO @ Quantic Club
05/13 – Sofia, BU @ Universiada Hall
05/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Fix Factory Of Sound
05/16 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Academy
05/20 – Kiev, UA @ Stereoplaza
05/22 – Moscow, RU @ 1930 Moscow
05/23 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
05/25 – Helsinki, FI @ The Circus
05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset Arenan
05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
05/30 – Aarhus, DEK @ Train
06/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
06/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg
06/03 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy