Mariah Carey announces “All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour”

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour"

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her beloved holiday album, Merry Christmas, by embarking on the “All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour”.

The tour commences in November as part of Carey’s ongoing residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She’ll then play a series of East Coast shows in December, making stops in Atlantic City, Washington, DC, and Boston before staging a finale concert at Madison Square Garden on December 15th.



Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale starting Friday, October 4th.

Check out Carey’s full tour schedule, and grab tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Accompanying the tour will be a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Merry Christmas, due out on November 1st. The expanded set includes the original album, plus a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and additional seasonal tracks. Pick up a copy here.

Mariah Carey 2019-220 Tour Dates:

11/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *

11/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *

11/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *

11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace *

12/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

12/09 – Washington, DC @ The Theater MGM National Harbor *

12/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

12/13 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre *

12/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

02/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

02/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ^

* = “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour date

^ = “The Butterfly Returns” residency date