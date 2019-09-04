MARINA performs “Karma” on Kimmel: Watch

MARINA on Kimmel

MARINA is hitting the road next week in support of her latest album, LOVE+FEAR. On Tuesday, she gave fans a preview of her bubbly live show by performing “Karma” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

MARINA’s four-year hiatus dedicated to self-discovery appears to have paid off, as she took the stage exuding confidence and polish. The Welsh pop singer, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, worked the camera all while dancing around a glowing orb.



Catch the replay below.

Double album LOVE+FEAR follows 2015’s FROOT, but technically marks Marina Diamandis’ first major release under her new MARINA moniker. The artist just announced she will be issuing a new companion EP consisting of five stripped-down versions of LOVE+FEAR tracks. The LOVE+FEAR ACOUSTIC effort arrives September 13th.

As for her tour, upcoming dates extend into early November, and you can snag your tickets here.

LOVE+FEAR ACOUSTIC Artwork: