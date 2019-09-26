Menu
New trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman shaves the years off legendary cast: Watch

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci haven't looked this fresh in ages

by
on September 26, 2019, 9:40am
New Irishman Trailer
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Ray Romano in The Irishman (Netflix)

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman premieres Friday, September 27th at the New York Film Festival. In anticipation, Netflix has unlocked another new trailer for the forthcoming crime drama in what can best be described as “vintage Scorsese.”

Whereas the first teaser trailer offered glimpses of de-aged Al PacinoRobert DeNiro, and Joe Pesci, this one doubles down on the technology — and, you know what, it looks pretty fucking good. Maybe we’re being optimistic, but I buy it.

See for yourself below.

As previously reportedThe Irishman centers around hitman Frank Sheeran (DeNiro) and Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino), as told in Charles Brandt’s 2005 non-fiction novel, I Heard You Paint Houses…. Steven Zaillian adapted the story for the screen.

In addition to the aforementioned, the film also stars Harvey KeitelJesse PlemonsAnna PaquinBobby Cannavale, and Ray Romano. The film hits limited theaters on November 1st and Netflix on November 27th.

