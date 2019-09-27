Mayhem unleash “Of Worms and Ruins” ahead of new album Daemon: Stream

Mayhem, via Century Media

Black metal legends Mayhem have offered up the second single from their upcoming sixth studio album, Daemon. The track, “Of Worms and Ruins”, marks the band’s first song to be released that was written by guitarist Ghul.

While the first single, “Worthless Abominations Destroyed”, relied on a dissonant, cavernous atmosphere that pervaded the track, “Of Worms and Ruins” delves into blackened thrash metal. It’s still a harsh one, however, as Attila Csihar’s vocals barely peek through swaths of layered riffs and a discernibly thrash groove.



“Here we are, yet another chapter written in the book of Mayhem, with a track that Ghul wrote,” fellow Mayhem guitarist Teloch stated in a press release. “This is a premiere track for Ghul, showing off what he will bring to the table. So indeed our new album has two composers, instead of one. It shall be much more interesting, as for Mayhem, having two composers in the band, is not the norm.”

Based on Teloch’s comments, Daemon might feature more from Ghul, who joined Mayhem in 2012, expanding their palette of black metal — a genre that continues to grow and integrate other styles since the band helped pioneer it roughly 30 years ago.

Mayhem will tour across Europe this fall in support of Daemon, which arrives on October 25th. Pre-orders are available via Century Media Records, while the lyric video for “Of Worms and Ruins” can be streamed below.