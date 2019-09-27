Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, Jack Johnson to take part in Bob Marley tribute at Miami Beach Pop Festival

Arcade Fire's Win Butler (photo by Philip Cosores) and Bob Marley

This November, Miami Beach Pop Festival will make its debut on the sands of South Beach, and it will do so with an epic collaborative tribute event. Bob Marley and his timeless music will be honored with a guest-heavy superjam performance.

Set for November 8th, the first day of the festival, the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley will feature sons Stephen Marley and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, along with singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, and Latin singer Nacho. Other unannounced artists are also expected to participate in the event, which will see all the acts come together as one “superstar reggae band” to perform Marley’s most classic songs.



“Bob Marley is perhaps the most beloved artist in the world, and his unifying message is exactly what Miami Beach Pop is all about,” festival co-founder Paul Peck, known for presenting the Bonnaroo Superjams, commented in a statement. “The impact of his music and spirit cannot be understated. We are honored to create this historic show during sunset on the first day of the festival. It will be an unforgettable moment in time.”

Miami Beach Pop Festival goes down November 8th through 10th. This year’s inaugural lineup also promises Chance the Rapper, The Raconteurs, Juanes, The Roots, Maggie Rogers, and Chromeo.