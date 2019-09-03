Menu

Mikal Cronin seeks “Shelter” on new track: Stream

The second single from the indie rocker's forthcoming Seeker

on September 03, 2019, 9:58am
Mikal Cronin Max Mendelsohn Shelter Single Stream Seeker
Mikal Cronin, photo by Max Mendelsohn

Mikal Cronin is set to return with his first album in four years, Seeker, later this fall. After sharing the lead single “Show Me” back in July, the indie rocker has today delivered a second sampling with the track “Shelter”.

“Shelter” finds Cronin toying with polyrhythmic structures and vaguely South Asian note progressions, a heavy blend that’s guided gently along breathing string arrangements. It all becomes meditative in a psychotropic sense, heady yet enlightening. Cronin said in a press release he was thinking of Brian Eno when composing the music, adding, “This is a song about searching for answers in an uncertain world,. It’s about the observer reluctantly stepping out of their comfort zone and looking around, while trying to keep their head straight.”

Take a listen to Cronin’s “Shelter” via the visualizer below.

The follow-up to 2015’s MCIII, Seeker is due out October 25th through Merge Records. Cronin has tour dates mapped out into February of next year supporting the release, and you can find tickets here.

