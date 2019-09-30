Mott the Hoople cancel reunion tour dates

Mott the Hoople have been forced to cancel their upcoming reunion tour dates. According to a press release, singer/guitarist Ian Hunter “recently developed a severe case of tinnitus and has been advised by his doctors to discontinue performing until this condition subsides.”
It’s not immediately clear if the band plans to reschedule the dates. For now, refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Mott the Hoople 2019 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
10/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
10/31 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
11/03 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre