MUSE announces 20th anniversary box set Origin of Muse

MUSE have announced a new box set commemorating 20 years of their debut album Showbiz. Due out December 6th, Origin of Muse chronicles the band’s salad days by collecting their earliest demos, first EPs, and their first two studio albums.

The whole shebang comes housed in a 48-page casebound book that contains interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Fans can also pore over original posters, setlists, photographs, and contact sheets.



Spread over nine CDs and four colored vinyl, the set contains remasters of both 1999’s Showbiz and 2001’s Origin of Symmetry, in addition to B-sides, unreleased demos, and complete live performances of both albums.

Sneak a peek of the collection below with an image and a tracklist, and grab tickets to MUSE’s upcoming tour dates.

Origin of Muse Artwork:

Origin of Muse Tracklist:

CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demos:

01. Cave

02. Rain

03. Agitated

04. Crazy Days

05. Coma

06. Connect The Kettle Lead

07. Balloonatic

08. Boredom

09. Sober

10. Jimmy Kane

11. Ashamed

12. Plug In Baby

13. Earthquake

14. Good News

15. Overdue

CD 2 – The Muse EPs and Showbiz Demos:

01. Overdue

02. Cave

03. Coma

04. Escape

05. Muscle Museum

06. Sober

07. Uno

08. Unintended

09. Pink Ego Box

10. (Muscle Museum) #2

11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)

12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3 – Showbiz:

01. Sunburn

02. Muscle Museum

03. Fillip

04. Falling Down

05. Cave

06. Showbiz

07. Unintended

08. Uno

09. Sober

10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)

11. Escape

12. Overdue

13. Hate This & I’ll Love You

CD 4 – Showbiz B-Sides:

01. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)

02. Jimmy Kane

03. Forced In

04. Agitated

05. Twin

06. Host

07. Do We Need This?

8. Con-Science

9. Minimum

10. Ashamed

11. Yes Please

12. Recess

13. Nishe

CD 5 – Showbiz Live:

01. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

02. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

03. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

04. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

05. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

06. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

07. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

08. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

09. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6 – Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demos:

01. Micro Cuts

02. Feeling Good

03. Space Dementia

04. Hyper Music

05. Citizen Erased

06. Megalomania

07. Screenager

08. Shrinking Universe

09. Shine

CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry:

01. New Born

02. Bliss

03. Space Dementia

04. Hyper Music

05. Plug In Baby

06. Citizen Erased

07. Micro Cuts

08. Screenager

09. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Futurism (Bonus track)

12. Megalomania

CD 8: Origin of Symmetry B-Sides:

01. Nature 1

02. Execution Commentary

03. Bedroom Acoustics

04. Shrinking Universe

05. Piano Thing

06. Map Of Your Head

07. The Gallery

08. Hyper Chondriac Music

09. Shine

10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

11. Dead Star

12. In Your World

13. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9: Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival:

01. New Born

02. Bliss

03. Space Dementia

04. Hyper Music

05. Plug In Baby

06. Citizen Erased

07. Micro Cuts

08. Screenager

09. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Megalomania