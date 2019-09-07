MUSE announces 20th anniversary box set Origin of Muse

MUSE have announced a new box set commemorating 20 years of their debut album Showbiz. Due out December 6th, Origin of Muse chronicles the band’s salad days by collecting their earliest demos, first EPs, and their first two studio albums.
The whole shebang comes housed in a 48-page casebound book that contains interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Fans can also pore over original posters, setlists, photographs, and contact sheets.
Spread over nine CDs and four colored vinyl, the set contains remasters of both 1999’s Showbiz and 2001’s Origin of Symmetry, in addition to B-sides, unreleased demos, and complete live performances of both albums.
Sneak a peek of the collection below with an image and a tracklist, and grab tickets to MUSE’s upcoming tour dates.
Origin of Muse Artwork:
Origin of Muse Tracklist:
CD 1 – Newton Abbot Demos:
01. Cave
02. Rain
03. Agitated
04. Crazy Days
05. Coma
06. Connect The Kettle Lead
07. Balloonatic
08. Boredom
09. Sober
10. Jimmy Kane
11. Ashamed
12. Plug In Baby
13. Earthquake
14. Good News
15. Overdue
CD 2 – The Muse EPs and Showbiz Demos:
01. Overdue
02. Cave
03. Coma
04. Escape
05. Muscle Museum
06. Sober
07. Uno
08. Unintended
09. Pink Ego Box
10. (Muscle Museum) #2
11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)
12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)
15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)
CD 3 – Showbiz:
01. Sunburn
02. Muscle Museum
03. Fillip
04. Falling Down
05. Cave
06. Showbiz
07. Unintended
08. Uno
09. Sober
10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)
11. Escape
12. Overdue
13. Hate This & I’ll Love You
CD 4 – Showbiz B-Sides:
01. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)
02. Jimmy Kane
03. Forced In
04. Agitated
05. Twin
06. Host
07. Do We Need This?
8. Con-Science
9. Minimum
10. Ashamed
11. Yes Please
12. Recess
13. Nishe
CD 5 – Showbiz Live:
01. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
02. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
03. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
04. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
05. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
06. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)
07. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
08. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
09. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)
11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)
CD 6 – Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demos:
01. Micro Cuts
02. Feeling Good
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Citizen Erased
06. Megalomania
07. Screenager
08. Shrinking Universe
09. Shine
CD 7 – Origin of Symmetry:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Futurism (Bonus track)
12. Megalomania
CD 8: Origin of Symmetry B-Sides:
01. Nature 1
02. Execution Commentary
03. Bedroom Acoustics
04. Shrinking Universe
05. Piano Thing
06. Map Of Your Head
07. The Gallery
08. Hyper Chondriac Music
09. Shine
10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want
11. Dead Star
12. In Your World
13. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
CD 9: Origin of Symmetry, Live at Reading Festival:
01. New Born
02. Bliss
03. Space Dementia
04. Hyper Music
05. Plug In Baby
06. Citizen Erased
07. Micro Cuts
08. Screenager
09. Darkshines
10. Feeling Good
11. Megalomania