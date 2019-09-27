Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release This is the Place EP: Stream

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, photo by Lawrence Watson

Noel Gallagher and his band the High Flying Birds are back with their second EP of the year, This is the Place. The five-track endeavor arrives after June’s Black Star Dancing EP, and you can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

This Is the Place consists of three new songs and two remixes. The former Oasis member teased the project with “A Dream is All I Need to Get By” and the title track, the latter of which is also given a remix. Rounding out the collection are the original and remixed versions of “Evil Flower”. A press release noted that each track is completely unlike the others, though all offer “a nod to different iterations of psych.” The connecting thread is the prevalent use of female backing vocals on all three songs.



Speaking with Italian radio station Radio 105 Mi Casa, Gallagher further described the EP as “a bit more electronic” than his past efforts. “It sounds a bit like late-’80s acid house-slash-acid house rock. It sounds Mancunian to my ears,” he added. “Lots of people are going to fucking hate it. Because they’re idiots.”

This Is the Place and Black Star Dancing follow up on the band’s last full length, 2017’s Who Built the Moon?. Stream the latest EP below.

This Is the Place EP Artwork:

This Is the Place EP Tracklist:

01. This Is the Place

02. A Dream Is All I Need to Get By

03. Evil Flower

04. This Is the Place (Dense & Pika Remix)

05. Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)