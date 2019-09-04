"Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour"

Oprah is going on tour.

Her first national arena tour in five years, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” will visit nine U.S. cities beginning in January 2020.



Per a press release: “On each stop, attendees will spend the day with Oprah as she shares the personal ups and downs of her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own 2020 action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and insightful interactive workbook exercises.

“Every city will feature a different lineup of high-profile guests, electrifying experiences and invigorating talks as well as highlight inspiring individuals who took charge of their lives and created lasting change. Each tour stop will also feature a signature Oprah interview as she sits down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.”

Tickets go on sale beginning September 13th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can also get tickets here.

Oprah Winfrey 2020 Tour Dates:

01/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

01/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

03/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center