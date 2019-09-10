Original Bauhaus lineup to reunite for first time in 13 years

Bauhaus, photo by Ant​on Cor​bij​n

Bauhaus is undead, undead, undead once more. For the first time in 13 years, all four original members will reunite for a one-night-only concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 3rd.

The show will see Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J getting back together after going their separate ways in 2008. Their last performances as Bauhaus were during their 2006 run opening for Nine Inch Nails. That trek followed their 2005 Coachella appearance and their 20th anniversary tour in 1998, which came 15 years after their initial split in 1983.



Of course, the various members have sporadically performed together in different iterations over the years. Last November, Murphy and David J teamed up for the “Ruby Tour” celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus. The later also played with Haskins and Ash as Love and Rockets for some time, while those two formed POPTONE back in 2017.

News of the reunion comes just under a month removed from Murphy’s scary medical emergency. The frontman suffered a heart attack in the midst of his residency at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge. Thankfully, he’s made a full recovery and appears ready to rejoin his old bandmates in LA this fall.

Tickets for the Bauhaus’ Hollywood Palladium show go on sale this Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT. You can also check here once they inevitably sell out.