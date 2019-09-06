Ozzy Osbourne joins Post Malone on “Take What You Want” also featuring Travis Scott: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone, photos by David Brendan Hall

Last week, Post Malone offered up a surprise when he unveiled Ozzy Osbourne as one of the guests on his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Now, with today’s release of the LP, fans can hear the metal legend on the new track “Take What You Want” along with fellow guest Travis Scott.

While it’s unclear when Ozzy recorded the track, at 70 years old and battling a bevy of health issues for the past year, the Prince of Darkness sounds as strong as ever on “Take What You Want”. In fact, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer gets the initial spotlight on the song, singing the hook in his trademark haunting vocals.



And even Post Malone’s young fans are impressed, with YouTube comments like, “I seriously wasn’t expecting this to sound so LIT, Ozzy still got it” and “I don’t know what we did to deserve this epic trio… Posty + Ozzy + Travis Scott = LIT AF.” Listen to the track below.

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 Tour Dates)

Osbourne recently revealed that it’s been a slow and painful recovery from a fall at home earlier this year. The injuries he sustained forced him to cancel all of his 2019 tour dates, but he’ll be back on the road with his “No More Tours 2” trek in 2020.

Post Malone, meanwhile, will launch his “Runaway Tour” in support of Hollywood’s Bleeding on September 14th in Tacoma, Washington.