Pink Floyd share previously unreleased demo version of “High Hopes”: Stream

Later this fall, Pink Floyd will release The Later Years. Due November 29th, the massive box set collects the iconic rockers’ post-Roger Water work, including rare live recordings and previously unreleased tracks.

Today we get to hear one of those unreleased offerings, as Pink Floyd have shared an early demo version of “High Hopes” off 1994’s The Division Bell. “High Hopes” originally closed out The Division Bell, and actually features the title lyric. This newly revealed demo version of the track has some distinct differences in the level mixing, with David Gilmour’s vocals riding high alongside the ringing piano. Most notably, drums appear to be almost entirely absent, interestingly giving it a heavier, more ominous feel.



Among the other highlights featured The Later Years is a new version of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason. It utilizes freshly restored keyboard tracks from Richard Wright and completely new drums from Nick Mason. The box is filled out with a number of live albums, concert films, and more previously unreleased rarities. Full details and pre-orders can be found on Pink Floyd’s website.