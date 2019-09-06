Menu
Saba’s Pivot Gang announce first-ever tour

In support of You Can't Sit with Us, one of this year's best albums

on September 06, 2019, 5:37pm
Pivot Gang

Pivot Gang, the Chicago rap group led by Saba, released their stellar debut album, You Can’t Sit with Us, earlier this year. Following their hometown set at Lollapalooza, they’ve now mapped out their first-ever tour in support of the LP.

Saba, brother Joseph Chilliams, and the rest of Pivot Gang are scheduled to play select US cities beginning the first week of November. The five-date stint includes concerts in Oakland and Los Angeles, as well as New York and Boston.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

Find the full slate of fall dates below, and make sure to head here to purchase your tickets.

Pivot Gang 2019 Tour Dates:
11/05 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/13 – Baltimore, MD @ MilkBoy Arthouse
11/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Revisit You Can’t Sit with Us single “Bad Boys” featuring Smino:

