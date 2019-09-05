Menu

Pixies perform “Catfish Kate” on Colbert: Watch

Ahead of the alternative rockers' new album, Beneath the Eyrie

on September 05, 2019, 10:35am
Pixies Colbert Late Show with Stephen Colbert Catfish Kate Scott Kowalchyk CBS
Pixies on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo via Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Pixies appeared as the musical guest on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, having the nearly ironic task of performing after an appearance by Joe Bidden. Instead of getting cynically political, however, Black Francis and co. stuck to the script, performing their latest single, “Catfish Kate”.

The second teaser track off the alt-rock veterans’ forthcoming new album, Beneath the Eyrie, “Catfish Kate” plays out like The Decemberists wrote a Pixies song, or vice versa. The band delivered it like pure Pixies, however, which involved not a lot of action but an unimpeachable proficiency. Watch the replay below.

Beneath the Eyrie is out September 13th. After performing at The Cure’s Pasadena Daydream festival over the weekend, Pixies are gearing up to support the record with a European tour. North American dates are expected to be revealed in the near future, and you can get tickets to all the band’s upcoming gigs here.

