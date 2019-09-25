Pixies announce intimate North American tour dates

Pixies have announced a string of intimate tour dates for December. The shows come in support of the band’s latest album, Beneath the Eyrie, and serve as a precursor to a “major” North American outing planned for 2020.
The six-date tour will take place in smaller capacity venues ranging from Los Angeles’ 500-capacity Troubadour to the 1,400-person Webster Hall in New York. Other stops include Boston, San Francisco, and Toronto.
Additionally, the band won’t be planning out their setlists. Instead, they’ll spontaneously pull from a practiced collection of about 90 songs. The sets will change every night, and neither band nor audience will know which song is next until just about the moment it starts.
(Read: 10 Stories Behind the Pixies’ Doolittle)
Tickets to these shows are priced at $60, and the band is working with promoters to ensure they’ll be strictly unavailable on the secondary market. The only way to guarantee admission is through the band’s website when tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT.
Otherwise, check out Pixies on one of the remaining 23 stops on their European tour, tickets for which are available here.
Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:
09/25 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
09/26 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
09/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
09/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
10/03 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 Poppodium
10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/07 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
10/11 – Bologna, IT @ PalaDozza
10/12 – Turin, IT @ Todays at OGR
10/13 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
10/16 – Brussels, DE @ Forest National
10/17 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Luxexpo
10/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
10/21 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte
10/23 – Barcelona, ES & Sant Jordi Club
10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
10/26 – Galicia, ES @ Coliseum
12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hal
12/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Watch Pixies’ recent appearance on Morning Joe, featuring our own Kyle Meredith: