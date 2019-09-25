Pixies announce intimate North American tour dates

Pixies, photo by Debi Del Grande

Pixies have announced a string of intimate tour dates for December. The shows come in support of the band’s latest album, Beneath the Eyrie, and serve as a precursor to a “major” North American outing planned for 2020.

The six-date tour will take place in smaller capacity venues ranging from Los Angeles’ 500-capacity Troubadour to the 1,400-person Webster Hall in New York. Other stops include Boston, San Francisco, and Toronto.



Additionally, the band won’t be planning out their setlists. Instead, they’ll spontaneously pull from a practiced collection of about 90 songs. The sets will change every night, and neither band nor audience will know which song is next until just about the moment it starts.

Tickets to these shows are priced at $60, and the band is working with promoters to ensure they’ll be strictly unavailable on the secondary market. The only way to guarantee admission is through the band’s website when tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT.

Otherwise, check out Pixies on one of the remaining 23 stops on their European tour, tickets for which are available here.

Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

09/26 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

09/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

09/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

10/03 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

10/04 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 Poppodium

10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/07 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

10/09 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

10/11 – Bologna, IT @ PalaDozza

10/12 – Turin, IT @ Todays at OGR

10/13 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

10/16 – Brussels, DE @ Forest National

10/17 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Luxexpo

10/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

10/21 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberte

10/23 – Barcelona, ES & Sant Jordi Club

10/24 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

10/26 – Galicia, ES @ Coliseum

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hal

12/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Watch Pixies’ recent appearance on Morning Joe, featuring our own Kyle Meredith: