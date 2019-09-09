POND have announced a new live album called Sessions. Due out November 8th via Spinning Top/Interscope Records, the LP serves as a companion release to Aussie psych-rockers’ latest studio full-length, Tasmania.
Due out digitally and on vinyl, Sessions comprises one-shot studio performances recorded while POND were on tour across Europe this past spring. The tracks are drawn from all across the band’s discography up to and including the Kevin Parker-produced Tasmania.
POND’s ever-changing lineup has shared past and current members with Tame Impala, including multi-instrumentalists Nick Allbrook and Jay Watson. Here’s what Watson had to say of the live album in a press release:
“We wanted to capture how the band has been playing live lately and commit that to tape while we were in the middle of a long tour. As you play the same song for years, or even as a single tour rolls on, the way you play the songs mutates. Little inflections and fills become part of the song, and the structures and even the overall feeling and intent of the songs change. I always loved listening to my favorite bands’ ‘Peel Sessions’ and wanted something of our own in that vein. We hope you dig it!”
Today we get a first listen to the live effort with “Don’t Look at the Sun (Or You’ll Go Blind)”, which definitely has intonations of the slippery melodies Tame Impala deploy. The track originally came from POND’s 2009 debut LP, Psychedelic Mango. Check it out below.
Pre-orders and pre-saves for Sessions are going on over at POND’s website. Fans who have purchased tickets to attend the band’s upcoming North American tour will also be able to pick up the vinyl at the shows. Those dates can be found below, and tickets can be found here.
Sessions Artwork:
Sessions Tracklist:
01. Daisy
02. Paint Me Silver
03. Sweep Me Off My Feet
04. Don’t Look at the Sun (Or You’ll Go Blind)
05. Hand Mouth Dancer
06. Burnt Out Star
07. Tasmania
08. Fire in the Water
09. The Weather
10. Medicine Hat
11. Man It Feels Like Space Again
10/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie Botanique
10/31 – Paris, FR @ Elsyee Montmarte
11/02 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
11/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/06 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
01/11 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *
01/15 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *
01/18 – Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *