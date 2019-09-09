POND, photo by Pooneh Ghana

POND have announced a new live album called Sessions. Due out November 8th via Spinning Top/Interscope Records, the LP serves as a companion release to Aussie psych-rockers’ latest studio full-length, Tasmania.

Due out digitally and on vinyl, Sessions comprises one-shot studio performances recorded while POND were on tour across Europe this past spring. The tracks are drawn from all across the band’s discography up to and including the Kevin Parker-produced Tasmania.



POND’s ever-changing lineup has shared past and current members with Tame Impala, including multi-instrumentalists Nick Allbrook and Jay Watson. Here’s what Watson had to say of the live album in a press release:

“We wanted to capture how the band has been playing live lately and commit that to tape while we were in the middle of a long tour. As you play the same song for years, or even as a single tour rolls on, the way you play the songs mutates. Little inflections and fills become part of the song, and the structures and even the overall feeling and intent of the songs change. I always loved listening to my favorite bands’ ‘Peel Sessions’ and wanted something of our own in that vein. We hope you dig it!”

Today we get a first listen to the live effort with “Don’t Look at the Sun (Or You’ll Go Blind)”, which definitely has intonations of the slippery melodies Tame Impala deploy. The track originally came from POND’s 2009 debut LP, Psychedelic Mango. Check it out below.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Sessions are going on over at POND’s website. Fans who have purchased tickets to attend the band’s upcoming North American tour will also be able to pick up the vinyl at the shows. Those dates can be found below, and tickets can be found here.

Sessions Artwork:

Sessions Tracklist:

01. Daisy

02. Paint Me Silver

03. Sweep Me Off My Feet

04. Don’t Look at the Sun (Or You’ll Go Blind)

05. Hand Mouth Dancer

06. Burnt Out Star

07. Tasmania

08. Fire in the Water

09. The Weather

10. Medicine Hat

11. Man It Feels Like Space Again

POND 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts $

09/23 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat $

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater #

10/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

10/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie Botanique

10/31 – Paris, FR @ Elsyee Montmarte

11/02 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

11/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

11/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/06 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

01/10 – Melbourne, AUS @ Festival Hall *

01/11 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion *

01/15 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall *

01/18 – Perth, AUS @ Red Hill *

$ = w/ The Muckers

# = w/ Maraschino

* = w/ Mac DeMarco