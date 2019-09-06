Post Malone releases new album Hollywood’s Bleeding: Stream

Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone has today delivered his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Stream the 17-track effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Coming just a year after Posty’s 2018 LP Beerbongs & Bentleys, the new record is a guest-heavy affair. SZA, Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Future, Halsey, and Lil Baby all appear — as does, of all people, Ozzy Osbourne, who joins Travis Scott on the song “Take What You Want”. Young Thug features on the previously shared single “Goodbyes”, while “Circles” and “Wow” were also released as early listens.



Next week, Post Malone will launch his “Runaway Tour” in support of the new LP. Stops on the itinerary include New York’s Madison Square Garden, Oakland’s Oracle Arena, Los Angeles’ The Forum, and Boston’s TD Garden. In between his solo gigs are appearances at festivals like Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience. Get tickets to all his upcoming gigs here.

Listen to Hollywood’s Bleeding below.

Hollywood’s Bleeding Artwork:

Hollywood’s Bleeding Tracklist:

01. Hollywood’s Bleeding

02. Saint Tropez

03. Enemies (feat. Da Baby)

04. Allergic

05. A Thousand Bad Times

06. Circles

07. Die for Me (feat. Future and Halsey)

08. On the Road (feat. Meek Mill and Lil Baby)

09. Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)

10. I’m Gonna Be

11. Staring at the Sun (feat. SZA)

12. Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee)

13. Internet

14. Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)

15. Myself

16. I Know

17. Wow