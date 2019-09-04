Post Malone reveals tracklist for new album Hollywood’s Bleeding

Last week, Post Malone shared the long list of special guests on Hollywood’s Bleeding, which includes Ozzy Osbourne (!), SZA, and Meek Mill. Now, the 24-year-old rapper has finally revealed the full tracklist for his new album.
The follow-up to 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys spans a total of 17 songs. Among them are a number of familiar early singles, such as “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug, the recent “Circles”, and last year’s “Wow”, which saw Post Malone rep his signature Crocs.
Other titles include “A Thousand Bad Times”, “Die for Me”, “Take What You Want”, and “Staring at the Sun”. Unfortunately, Post Malone hasn’t yet specifically indicated which collaborators appear on each track.
Hollywood’s Bleeding officially arrives September 6th and also promises contributions from Travis Scott, Swae Lee, Future, Halsey, and Lil Baby. In support, Post Malone will soon head off on his 29-date “Runaway Tour”. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Find the tracklist below.
Hollywood’s Bleeding Artwork:
Hollywood’s Bleeding Tracklist:
01. Hollywood’s Bleeding
02. Saint Tropez
03. Enemies
04. Allergic
05. A Thousand Bad Times
06. Circles
07. Die for Me
08. On the Road
09. Take What You Want
10. I’m Gonna Be
11. Staring at the Sun
12. Sunflower
13. Internet
14. Goodbyes
15. Myself
16. I Know
17. Wow