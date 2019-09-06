Prophets of Rage take on gun violence in new song “Pop Goes the Weapon”: Stream

Prophets of Rage are back with another politically charged new song. This time, the band addresses gun violence on the track “Pop Goes the Weapon”.

B-Real handles lead vocals on the track, which takes some musical cues from his longtime group Cypress Hill. Lyrically, the rapper offers up lines like, “Who’s that knockin’ on my door/ What ya tryin’ to bother me for/ Don’t want none of what you’re sellin’/ I know you’re rotten to the core/ So my 44 mags about to put one in your melon.”



“‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ reflects the ongoing gun violence happening in America,” stated B-Real in a press release.

Guitarist Tom Morello, who adds a drone-y riff to the song, added, “Guns are both the subject of religious worship AND huge profits in the United States. Combined with emboldened white nationalism the recent epidemic of massacres is little surprise. ‘Pop Goes the Weapon’ channels our ‘thoughts & prayers’ through Marshall stacks and microphones.”

An accompanying video for the track scrolls through the seemingly endless list of mass shootings in the United States thus far in 2019.

In addition to B-Real and Morello, Prophets of Rage are rounded out by Morello’s Rage Against the Machine bandmates Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, as well as Public Enemy members Chuck D and DJ Lord. The band previously released the single “Made With Hate” in June.

As far as a new Prophets of Rage album is concerned, Morello informed us at the Sonic Temple Festival back in May, “We’ve been working on new music. … It’s like The Avengers — we all come together for the Infinity War!”

Watch our video interview with Morello above, and check out the new track “Pop Goes the Weapon” below.