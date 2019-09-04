R.E.M. announce 25th anniversary reissue of Monster

R.E.M.'s Monster 25 artwork

R.E.M. have announced a deluxe edition of their ninth studio album, 1994’s Monster. It’s the latest installment in the band’s ongoing archival series of 25th anniversary reissues.

The deluxe set of Monster is highlighted by a new mix of the album by its original producer, Scott Litt. “The original 1995 version was dense in guitars and feedback with the vocals mixed within the sonic wall, but on this alternative version the guitars are pulled back and the vocals pushed forward to create a more open sound and showcase often-revealing lyrics,” a press release explains.



The package also includes 15 previously unreleased demos, a live performance from the 1995 “Monster Tour”, a copy of the documentary film Road Movie, official music videos from the era, and new liner notes, featuring interviews with the band. It’s all packaged with reimagined artwork by the album’s original cover artist, Chris Bilheimer.

Due out on November 1st, the 25th anniversary edition of Monster will be available as a 6-disc box set. Litt’s new remix will also be available as a standalone double vinyl release.

Below, listen to the remixed version of “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” and see the complete tracklist.

Monster (25th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:

Disc: 1 – Monster (Remastered)

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

02. Crush With Eyeliner

03. King Of Comedy

04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream

05. Star 69Strange Currencies

06. Strange Currencies

07. Tongue

08. Bang And Blame

09. I Took Your Name

10. Let Me In

11. Circus Envy

12. You

Disc: 2 – Monster (Demos)

01. Pete’s Hit

02. Uptempo Mo Distortion

03. Uptempo Ricky

04. Harlan County with Whistling

05. Lost Song

06. AM Boo

07. Mike’s Gtr

08. Sputnik 1 Remix

09. Black Sky 4-14

10. Revolution 4-21

11. Rocker with vocal

12. Time Is On Mike’s Side

13. 1Experiment 4-28 no vocal

14. Highland Fling 4-29

15. Cranky 4-29

Disc: 3 – Monster (Remixed)

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (2019 Remix)

02. Crush With Eyeliner (2019 Remix)

03. King Of Comedy (2019 Remix)

04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (2019 Remix)

05. Star 69 (2019 Remix)

06. Strange Currencies (2019 Remix)

07. Tongue (2019 Remix)

08. Bang And Blame (2019 Remix)

09. I Took Your Name (2019 Remix)

10. Let Me In (2019 Remix)

11. Circus Envy (2019 Remix)

12. You (2019 Remix)

Disc: 4 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 1

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

02. Circus Envy

03. Crush With Eyeliner

04. Near Wild Heaven

05. Welcome To The Occupation

06. Undertow

07. I Took Your Name

08. Strange Currencies

09. Me In Honey

10. Revolution

11. Tongue

12. Man On The Moon

13. Country Feedback

14. Monty Got A Raw Deal

Disc: 5 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 2

01. Losing My Religion

02. You

03. Departure

04. Orange Crush

05. Get Up

06. Star 69

07. Let Me In

08. Everybody Hurts

09. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

10. Pop Song 89

11. Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Disc: 6 Blu-ray

01. Monster – 5.1 Surround Sound

02. Monster – Hi-Resolution Audio

03. Road Movie (concert film)

04. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (music video)

05. Crush With Eyeliner (music video)

06. Star 69 (music video)

07. Strange Currencies (music video)

08. Tongue (music video)

09. Bang and Blame (music video)