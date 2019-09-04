R.E.M. announce 25th anniversary reissue of Monster

R.E.M. have announced a deluxe edition of their ninth studio album, 1994’s Monster. It’s the latest installment in the band’s ongoing archival series of 25th anniversary reissues.
The deluxe set of Monster is highlighted by a new mix of the album by its original producer, Scott Litt. “The original 1995 version was dense in guitars and feedback with the vocals mixed within the sonic wall, but on this alternative version the guitars are pulled back and the vocals pushed forward to create a more open sound and showcase often-revealing lyrics,” a press release explains.
The package also includes 15 previously unreleased demos, a live performance from the 1995 “Monster Tour”, a copy of the documentary film Road Movie, official music videos from the era, and new liner notes, featuring interviews with the band. It’s all packaged with reimagined artwork by the album’s original cover artist, Chris Bilheimer.
Due out on November 1st, the 25th anniversary edition of Monster will be available as a 6-disc box set. Litt’s new remix will also be available as a standalone double vinyl release.
Below, listen to the remixed version of “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” and see the complete tracklist.
Monster (25th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:
Disc: 1 – Monster (Remastered)
01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
02. Crush With Eyeliner
03. King Of Comedy
04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream
05. Star 69Strange Currencies
06. Strange Currencies
07. Tongue
08. Bang And Blame
09. I Took Your Name
10. Let Me In
11. Circus Envy
12. You
Disc: 2 – Monster (Demos)
01. Pete’s Hit
02. Uptempo Mo Distortion
03. Uptempo Ricky
04. Harlan County with Whistling
05. Lost Song
06. AM Boo
07. Mike’s Gtr
08. Sputnik 1 Remix
09. Black Sky 4-14
10. Revolution 4-21
11. Rocker with vocal
12. Time Is On Mike’s Side
13. 1Experiment 4-28 no vocal
14. Highland Fling 4-29
15. Cranky 4-29
Disc: 3 – Monster (Remixed)
01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (2019 Remix)
02. Crush With Eyeliner (2019 Remix)
03. King Of Comedy (2019 Remix)
04. I Don’t Sleep, I Dream (2019 Remix)
05. Star 69 (2019 Remix)
06. Strange Currencies (2019 Remix)
07. Tongue (2019 Remix)
08. Bang And Blame (2019 Remix)
09. I Took Your Name (2019 Remix)
10. Let Me In (2019 Remix)
11. Circus Envy (2019 Remix)
12. You (2019 Remix)
Disc: 4 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 1
01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
02. Circus Envy
03. Crush With Eyeliner
04. Near Wild Heaven
05. Welcome To The Occupation
06. Undertow
07. I Took Your Name
08. Strange Currencies
09. Me In Honey
10. Revolution
11. Tongue
12. Man On The Moon
13. Country Feedback
14. Monty Got A Raw Deal
Disc: 5 – Live in Chicago 6/3/95 – Monster 1995 Tour Part 2
01. Losing My Religion
02. You
03. Departure
04. Orange Crush
05. Get Up
06. Star 69
07. Let Me In
08. Everybody Hurts
09. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
10. Pop Song 89
11. Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Disc: 6 Blu-ray
01. Monster – 5.1 Surround Sound
02. Monster – Hi-Resolution Audio
03. Road Movie (concert film)
04. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth? (music video)
05. Crush With Eyeliner (music video)
06. Star 69 (music video)
07. Strange Currencies (music video)
08. Tongue (music video)
09. Bang and Blame (music video)