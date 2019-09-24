Real Housewives star wearing Metallica shirt can’t name one Metallica song: Watch

Candace Dillard on Watch What Happens Live, via Bravo

The trend of people wearing metal and rock T-shirts for bands they likely never listen to is nothing new. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have been seen in Metallica and Slayer T-shirts, respectively, but we’re guessing they don’t go home and bang their heads to “Master of Puppets” and “Raining Blood”. Hell, Kendall and her sister Kylie even tried to make a buck by slapping their faces over classic band logos. But do these celebrities making fashion statements even know anything about these bands?

On a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard was asked just that — and it did not go well for her. The “celeb” was wearing a Metallica ... And Justice for All T-shirt that was customized to look like a short dress. During a call-in segment, a viewer asked Dillard to name three Metallica songs, prompting host Andy Cohen to erupt in laughter.



Dillard looked like a deer in headlights, having no idea what the caller was referring to until fellow guest LeeAnne Locken told her, “It’s the name of the band on your shirt!”

Not only was Dillard unable to come up with the names of three Metallica songs, she couldn’t name one tune by the legendary metal band. She ultimately admitted that she was just a fan of the shirt.

Watch it all go down in the Instagram clip below.

