R.E.M circa the '90s, photo via Chris Carroll/Corbis

This November, R.E.M. are spotlighting their ninth studio album, Monster, with a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue. Along with a remastered version of the 1994 LP, the collection is bursting with 15 previously unreleased demos and a handful of remixes. In anticipation, the band is now sharing a demo of “Revolution” that’s never before seen the light of day.

“Revolution” was originally recorded during the Monster sessions, but didn’t make the final cut. It actually never made it onto a proper R.E.M. album and only reached the masses via the 1997 soundtrack for Batman and Robin.



(Read: R.E.M.’s Top 20 Songs)

The demo version included on the Monster reissue — officially titled “Revolution 4-21” — is a much more fuzzed-out affair than what fans heard in Batman and Robin. It’s as though the entire thing is shrouded in thick fog, or blasted through a broken speaker — and it’s a pretty effective sound.

Hear it for yourself below.

And compare it to the officially released version:

The Monster reissue is due out November 1st as a 6-disc box set, and pick up your own copy of the reissue here. It’s the latest in R.E.M.’s ongoing archival series of 25th anniversary reissues.

In related news, Michael Stipe & co. recently unearthed a rare song called “Fascinating” in an effort to raise funds for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.