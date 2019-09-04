Remo Drive announce new EP, plot US fall tour

Remo Drive, photo by Graham Gardner

This past spring, Midwest indie rockers Remo Drive celebrated the release of their sophomore record, Natural, Everyday Degradation. They’re back today with news of a follow-up EP and fall tour dates.

Natural, Everyday Extended Play, as its title indicates, quite literally picks up where their last album left off. It’s comprised of an alternate version of “Separate Beds” and two new songs that were originally intended for this year’s full-length.



“These songs felt unfinished when we left the sessions so we decided to re-record them when we got home,” vocalist and guitarist Erik Paulson said of the new tracks, which are titled “Romeo” and “Nearly Perfect”. “It was a blast to try our hands at self-producing after a couple of experiences in a studio setting!”

The EP arrives October 1st and is being previewed with “Nearly Perfect”, a cut reminiscent of Death Cab for Cutie thanks to its steady, interlocking guitars. Hear it below.

As for Remo Drive’s US tour, it launches October 7th in Grand Rapids and runs all the way through the first week of November. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Natural, Everyday Extended Play Artwork:

Natural, Everyday Extended Play Tracklist:

01. Romeo

02. Separate Beds

03. Nearly Perfect

Remo Drive 2019 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit *

10/09 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room *

10/11 – Holywoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

10/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10/13 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room *

10/15 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

10/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Indepedents *

10/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %

10/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawks %

10/21 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

10/25 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

10/28 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers ^

10/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium ^

10/30 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project ^

11/01 – Eugene, OR @ Session Music Hall ^

11/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett ^

11/04 – Boise ID @ Shredder ^

11/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

* = w/ Samia

% = w/ Lunar Vacation

^ = w/ Summer Cannibals