Rico Nasty flaunts her style on new song “Fashion Week”: Stream

Rico Nasty is back with another new single. The rapper surprise released “Fashion Week” in honor of the New York City event taking place this week, and it’s available to stream below.

If anyone is prepped to drop a song about the city’s big fashion event, it’s Rico Nasty. The week-long event kicked off on September 4th and she’s already been taking the runway by storm, sporting slick, metallic garments.



“Fashion Week” follows in the trap footsteps of her July single “Time Flies”. Armed with a throwback beat, Rico Nasty humblebrags her way through a laundry list of flashy brands and new purchases. If you’ve been eyeing it, chances are she already owns it. Listen to it below.

This is the latest release in Rico Nasty’s ever-expanding catalog. This past spring, she teamed up with Kenny Beats for a new album called Anger Management. Revisit the nine-track release and cross your fingers that “Fashion Week” is from a soon-to-be-announced record.