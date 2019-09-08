R.I.P. Robert Axelrod, voice of Lord Zedd in Power Rangers, dead at 70

Robert Axelrod, voice fo Lord Zedd

Robert Axelrod, a veteran voice actor best known for his roles as Lord Zedd and Finster in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 70.

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions,” his agent said in statement announcing his death. “His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”



Axelrod also voiced characters in anime series Cowboy Bebop and Digimon, portrayed a Paul McCartney look-alike on Family Matters, and appeared in several Tim & Eric productions.