Robert De Niro goes full Robert De Niro, drops two f-bombs on CNN Sunday morning: Watch

Robert De Niro on CNN

Robert De Niro doesn’t give zero fucks — he gives two.

The Irishman actor flipped the script on the sanctimonious political discourse normally reversed for Sunday morning news shows by dropping not one, but two f-bombs during an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources. De Niro, a staunch opponent of Donald Trump, didn’t hold back when asked about criticism he receives from conservative pundits on FOX News: “Fuck ’em,” he replied. “Fuck ’em.”



Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter reminded De Niro that while he was on cable TV and not subject to a FCC violation, “it’s still Sunday morning.”

But De Niro, recognizing the existential threat facing America, wasn’t about to apologize for his choice of words. “We’re at a moment in our country, where this guy is like a gangster. This guy says things and does things… this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

And with that, Stelter took a commercial break.

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump. "Fuck em," De Niro replies. "Fuck em." Stelter reminds him, "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning." pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019

Robert De Niro is my Sunday morning mood. And Monday through Saturday too. https://t.co/W1ySDyN0RZ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 29, 2019

You invite Robert De Niro on your show, you get Robert De Niro https://t.co/AwYPJs3X7W — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 29, 2019

Let’s be outraged at what’s happening to our democracy. Not at Robert De Niro’s language. Like seriously. F*ck ‘em. And let’s save this country. Thank you Robert De Niro. Dust to the folks concerned about Sunday morning language. Are you kidding? https://t.co/jDSP3Orl6n — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) September 29, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, I present the great Robert De Niro. pic.twitter.com/kgyBkRpD3Q — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 29, 2019