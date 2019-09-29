Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Robert De Niro goes full Robert De Niro, drops two f-bombs on CNN Sunday morning: Watch

"Fuck 'em," The Irishman actor said in response to FOX News.

by
on September 29, 2019, 12:47pm
0 comments
Robert De Niro on CNN
Robert De Niro on CNN

Robert De Niro doesn’t give zero fucks — he gives two.

The Irishman actor flipped the script on the sanctimonious political discourse normally reversed for Sunday morning news shows by dropping not one, but two f-bombs during an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources. De Niro, a staunch opponent of Donald Trump, didn’t hold back when asked about criticism he receives from conservative pundits on FOX News: “Fuck ’em,” he replied. “Fuck ’em.”

Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter reminded De Niro that while he was on cable TV and not subject to a FCC violation, “it’s still Sunday morning.”

But De Niro, recognizing the existential threat facing America, wasn’t about to apologize for his choice of words. “We’re at a moment in our country, where this guy is like a gangster. This guy says things and does things… this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. And this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

And with that, Stelter took a commercial break.

Previous Story
Kanye West’s new film, Jesus Is King, coming to IMAX on October 25th
Next Story
27 Years Ago, Alice in Chains Delivered the “Beautiful, Dark, and Ugly” Dirt
No comments