Roger Waters performs “Wish You Were Here” at Julian Assange rally: Watch

Roger Waters, photo by Gretchen Bachrodt

Roger Waters appeared at a London rally in support of Julian Assange on Monday. The rock icon performed Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here” and called for the release of the Wikileaks founder.

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph, the rally took place just outside of the Home Office, a UK entity responsible for immigration and security. “Julian Assange, we are with you,” he told the 500-person crowd before performing. “Free Julian Assange.”



The politically outspoken Waters claimed that Assange is “locked up” 23 hours a day, adding, “How do we put ourselves in the position of a Julian Assange in solitary confinement, or with that kid in Syria or Palestine or Rohingya, being blown to bits by these people in this building here?”

“It is called empathy,” the 75-year-old rocker continued, “and it is the most valuable thing any human being can possess in their lives.”

Check out footage from the rally below.

It’s not everyday you can stand outside the Home Office in a rally supporting #FreeSpeech singing “wish you were here”

With fellow activist Roger Waters.

Awesome, peaceful, beautiful demonstration pic.twitter.com/KBM9MuRWLL — dan white (@Danwhite1972) September 2, 2019

Roger Waters sings ‘Wish You Were Here’ for Julian Assange. pic.twitter.com/lAEYGwtfcU — Chris (@cy251) September 2, 2019

Assange is currently behind bars in London in connection to sexual allegations filed in Sweden back in 2010. The Wikileaks founder and activist has avoided arrest for the better part of the last nine years, believing the US would extradite him from Sweden due to his role in leaking confidential American documents.

Ecuador initially granted him political asylum in 2012, and Assange ended up residing in the country’s London embassy for the next seven years. This past spring, however, his asylum was revoked. Sweden decided to reopen their investigation into the sexual allegation, which led to his arrest.

Waters’ new concert film chronicling his immersive “Us + Them Tour” is due out in October.