Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 lineup: Chance the Rapper, Future, ASAP Rocky to headline

Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion also set to play the December event

on September 30, 2019, 5:14pm
Chance the Rapper on Kimmel
Chance the Rapper on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles offshoot festival returns for a second year from December 14th-15th at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park.

Chance the Rapper, Future, and ASAP Rocky headline this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Blueface, Lil Pump, Kamaiyah, Juicy J, Lil Yachty, Gunna, Curren$y, Chief Keef, and Polo G.

Also playing are Waka Flocka Flame, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd, Nav, Wale, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Keed, Buddy, Casey Veggies, Dom Kennedy, and more.

Tickets are available starting October 4th. You can get tickets to all of Rolling Loud’s upcoming events here.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 lineup

