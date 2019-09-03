Sabaton involved in serious car crash in Tunisia

Sabaton car crash, via Sabaton.net

The members of Sabaton were left “bleeding and stitched up” after a car crash in Tunisia late last week.

The Swedish power-metal band reported the news on its official website, sharing photos of a mangled vehicle, as well as images of drummer Hannes van Dahl with a bloody nose and singer Joakim Brodén being treated at a hospital.



Along with the images, the band issued the following statement:

“Two days ago in Tunisia we were involved in a serious traffic incident upon our return from a video shoot in the Sahara desert.

We are all broken, badly beaten, bleeding and stitched up, but happy to be alive and confident that we will be fully recovered over time.

However, after consulting medical expertise and evaluating all our injuries we are sure that we cannot do the scheduled concert in Poland today without risk of consequential injuries.

We will be back with full force in October for the North American tour and will return to Gdansk as soon as possible.

Until then we would like to share a few of our private images from the filming in Sahara and the accident.

Thanks for understanding /The Band.”

As Sabaton mentioned, the band was forced to cancel a one-off September 1st gig in Gdansk, Poland. The performance was set to be part of an event commemorating World War I, which happens to be the focus of their latest album, The Great War.

Thankfully, it appears that the band members will recover from the incident, as they stated they will be back “full force” for their previously announced North American fall tour with Hammerfall. That trek kicks off October 4th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with tickets available here.

Photos of the crash and the band members — both following the accident and during the video shoot — can be seen in the Instagram post below.