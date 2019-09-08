Sean Connery rode out Hurricane Dorian in his Bahamas mansion

Sean Connery, former 007

In true 007 style, Sir Sean Connery rode out the destructive category five Hurricane Dorian at his Bahamas mansion with his wife, Micheline.

The Scottish actor, who just turned 89 at the end of August, told the Daily Mail, “We are both fine. We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great. We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance – we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do.”



Connery has lived full-time in the Bahamas for quite awhile — for about 30 years actually. He owns a mansion in Lyford Cay, a gated community on the island of New Providence, which is about 90 miles from Great Abaco, the island that took the brunt of the storm (via Daily Mail).

Even though Connery counts himself lucky, many others were not as fortunate. Dorian has claimed the lives of at least 30 people. The death toll is expected to climb as recovery and reconstruction efforts get underway.