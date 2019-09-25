Second man arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s death

Mac Miller, photo by David Brendan Hall

A second man has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s fatal drug overdose.

TMZ reports Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was recently taken into custody by FBI and DEA agents. Upon a search of Reavis’ home, investigators found drugs and a physician’s prescription drug pad, as well as a a 9mm pistol and two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor, and an arsenal of ammunition.



Reavis faces fraud charges, as well as several drug and gun possession charges, according to AZCentral.

Earlier this month, federal agents arrested Miller’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron James Pettit, on charges that he provided the rapper with fake “percs,” or percocet, two days prior to his death on September 7th, 2018. Instead of containing oxycodone, the pills were made of fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax.

Coroners previously determined Miller had died from a lethal mix of those first two drugs and alcohol. Prior to police being called to his Studio City home that day, the scene was allegedly scrubbed clean of drugs.

Police have yet to reveal how Reavis is connected to Miller and/or Pettit.