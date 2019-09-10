Jason Momoa protects the power of sight in thrilling new trailer for See: Watch

See trailer starring Jason Momoa

In addition to the unveiling of new iPhone models, Tuesday’s huge Apple Event featured the new trailer for See. The original series stars Jason Momoa and is set to premiere on the company’s streaming platform Apple TV+ next month.

See takes place “centuries from now,” in a world where “almost all humans have lost the ability to see.” The Aquaman actor portrays a character named Baba Voss, the father of two twins miraculously born with the power of sight. Voss is tasked with protecting them and the rest of his tribe from an evil queen who seeks to destroy anyone that could threaten her authority.



Watch the thrilling first trailer below.

Alongside Momoa, the cast is rounded out by Alfre Woodard, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

See was written and created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), with Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) serving as director. According to Variety, much of the See cast and crew consist of individuals who are blind or have low vision.

The series arrives November 1st, the same day Apple TV+ makes its debut. Priced at $4.99 a month, the streaming subscription service also boasts The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.