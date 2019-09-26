Sharon Van Etten premieres new short film Departure: Watch

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger

Sharon Van Etten is commemorating her time spent living in New York City with a new short film called Departure. It’s due out this Thursday, September 26th, through Amazon Music.

Directed by Josh Goleman, Departure documents Van Etten’s final day living in New York City, including an intimate recording session with Norah Jones. The seven-minute clips also features archival footage from Van Etten’s early days in the city, as well as interview in which she discusses how the city shaped her.



Departure also includes a reworked version of Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow single “Seventeen” featuring Jones. The two artists debuted the new duet live this past May at NYC’s Webster Hall.

Watch Departure in full below, and head to Amazon Music to stream the new version of “Seventeen”.

Remind Me Tomorrow was released earlier this year to wide acclaim. She’s since supported the LP with festival sets at Lollapalooza, Roskilde in Denmark, and Mad Cool in Spain. Van Etten recently collaborated with the Jeff Goldblum and is next slated to appear on a new tribute album to Wilco.