Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell sing Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken” on Fallon: Watch

Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Sheryl Crow’s final album, Threads, finds the Grammy-winning Americana singer teaming with a number of big-name friends for her last hurrah. Supporting the record Monday night on Fallon, Crow brought along one of those collaborators, Jason Isbell, to sing their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken”.

As they did at Newport Folk Festival earlier this summer, the pair performed with the sort of chemistry that only sparks between seasoned professionals. Trading lines and harmonizing like they’ve been signing together for years, Crow and Isbell really made Dylan’s 1989 track their own. Crow even took some time to shine on the harmonica, wailing away for a number of solos. Watch the replay below.



Though Threads may be her last LP, there are still plenty of chances to catch Crow live. She has a handful of shows scheduled for later this month, plus appearances at California’s KAABOO Del Mar and Texas’ Crossroads Guitar Festival. Come January, she’ll be in Puerto Alvaro Obregon, Mexico for Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend.

Get tickets to all Crow’s upcoming gigs here. Meanwhile, Dylan himself just announced a US tour of his own, and tickets are available here.

Revisit Crow’s most recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she discussed the collaborations on Threads, as well as her experiences at Woodstock ’94 and Woodstock ’99.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public