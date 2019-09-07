Sinéad O’Connor makes epic return on Ireland’s Late Late Show: Watch

Sinéad O’Connor returned to the stage on Friday night with an ultra rare appearance on Ireland’s own The Late Late Show. Showing zero signs of rust, despite a five-year hiatus from touring, the legendary Irish singer-songwriter shattered hearts across the island with a two-punch performance of her iconic Prince cover “Nothing Compares 2 U” and The Pogues’ trademark hit “Rainy Night in Soho”.

Dressed in a traditional Muslim hijab, the singer, who now goes by Shuhada Sadaqat, digressed on her newfound religion. “The word ‘revert’ refers to the idea that if you were to study the Koran you would realize that you were a Muslim all your life and you didn’t realize it,” she explained to host Ryan Tubridy. “That’s what happened to me.”



She continued, even addressing her Irish heritage, “I am 52. I grew up in a very different Ireland to the one that exists now and it was a very oppressed country religiously speaking. And everybody was miserable; nobody was getting any joy in God.”

O’Connor’s appearance on the show precedes a forthcoming jaunt across Ireland this October, which includes intimate performances in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Wexford. The dates anticipate a similar US run with a possible studio album to boot.

“I am enjoying the feeling of it; it’s nice because I actually thought nobody would be interested anymore,” she told Tubridy.” I really thought nobody was going to buy any tickets to the shows. I really thought I wouldn’t even get any shows, that nobody would hire me to do shows after being out so long.”

Watch both performances below, and grab tickets to O’Connor’s upcoming shows here.