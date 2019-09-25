Slayer shred through “Repentless” from upcoming movie and live album: Watch

Slayer, photo by Heather Kaplan

Slayer recently announced an upcoming feature film and live album titled The Repentless Killogy. In advance of the release, the thrash masters have shared the opening song from the concert, a fiery version of “Repentless”.

The Killogy film combines a narrative storyline directed by BJ McDonnell with a full Slayer show recorded at The Forum in Inglewood, California, in 2017. The concert portion of the movie was directed by Wayne Isham, who also recently shot Metallica’s upcoming S&M2 film.



The performance clip shows the band’s stage entrance, shrouded in ominous red strobes. When they break into the opening riffs of “Repentless”, an intense circle pit breaks out and the headbanging commences, teasing what’s to come from the 90-minute concert portion of the film.

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Final Shows)

Both the movie and the live album are set for release on November 8th. If you want to experience the exhilaration of the fans in the clip below, pre-orders are available via Nuclear Blast.

Slayer will embark on the final leg of their farewell tour in November, much to the sadness of thrash fans everywhere. Tickets are available here.