Sleater-Kinney have found their new drummer

Just two months after the departure of longtime member Janet Weiss, punk rock titans Sleater-Kinney have found a new drummer. Angie Boylan made her live debut with the band Thursday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

After teasing their “mystery friend” on Instagram, Sleater-Kinney formally introduced her on stage at the Hopscotch Music Festival. The new lineup proceeded to pummel through a 14-song setlist featuring old favorites and material off the group’s recently released record, The Center Won’t Hold.



Boylan is a seasoned rocker in her own right, having played with bands such as Aye Nako, Freezing Cold, and Little Lungs.

Weiss left Sleater-Kinney in July after more than two decades, and her drumming is featured on the outfit’s new, St. Vincent-produced album. “The band is heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on,” Weiss explained at the time. Carrie Brownstein later issued a statement of her own, saying that she and Corin Tucker had “asked her to stay. We tried.”

Since parting ways with the band, Weiss was involved in a “scary” car accident and is currently recovering in her Portland home.

Below, find video footage of Boylan’s first live stint with the band. To catch (the new) Sleater-Kinney live, grab tickets to their concerts here.