Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg re-creates photos of meeting band as a kid with famous dad Max

It’s no secret that drummer Jay Weinberg is living his dream. After being a huge fan of Slipknot as a kid, the stickman is now a member of the band. He recently acknowledged his remarkable situation by re-creating photos of his famous dad, Max Weinberg, introducing him to Slipknot guitarist Jim Root back in the day.

As the story goes, Jay discovered the band through his dad, who famously is the drummer in Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and was the bandleader on Late Show with Conan O’Brien. When Jay was a pre-teen, he wore Corey Taylor’s dreadlocked mask from the band’s Iowa era while meeting Slipknot backstage with his dad at a show in the early 2000s.



At Friday’s show at PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, Jay, Max, and Jim Root re-created the photo, this time with Jay wearing his own Slipknot uniform and mask, and Max hamming it up a bit for the camera. Along with posting the original and new photos on Twitter (see below), Jay wrote, “Time is a flat circle.”

Jay joined Slipknot in 2014 after the band had parted ways with longtime drummer Joey Jordison, but his identity wasn’t revealed until fans figured it out. It turned out Jay performed all the drum tracks on the band’s 2014 album, .5 The Gray Chapter. The band released their latest album, We Are Not Your Kind, last month.

Slipknot’s connection with the Late Show with Conan O’Brien doesn’t end with Jay Weinberg. The late-night TV show famously lampooned the masked band with a recurring sketch featuring The Slipnutz, a singing trio who would always slip on some nuts (watch below).

Catch Jay Weinberg and his Slipknot bandmates on the remaining dates of their "Knotfest Roadshow" tour.