YouTube: Miniature Drums

YouTuber Gorkem Kosar recently launched a channel called “Miniature Drums”, posting covers of well-known songs played on the tiniest drum set. His latest effort places the minuscule kit inside a refrigerator for a rendition Slipknot’s “Psychosocial”.

The resulting video is downright bizarre. Equipped with a Go Pro-style camera, the percussionist takes us into his kitchen and opens the fridge, which is barren except for some alcohol and, lo-and-behold, a full 12-piece drum set that’s no taller than the beer cans behind it. Somehow, the skilled stickman is able to accurately strike the hi-hat, snare, and various toms in time with Slipknot’s classic song.



He hasn’t found a way to incorporate the kick drum, but the feat is impressive enough. From a miniature model perspective, the kit and the way it responds to actual human touch is quite an achievement. The tiny bottle of water next to the hi-hat adds a cute finishing touch.

Since starting the channel in the spring, Kosar has also delivered several mini-drum performances with the kit placed on top of a toilet bowl. Among those covers are System of a Down’s “Toxicity” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

What will Kosar take on next? And where? In the meantime, watch the Slipknot, System of a Down, and Nirvana performances below, and visit the “Miniature Drums” YouTube channel to see all of his videos.