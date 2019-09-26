Fianceé of Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell seeks restraining order against him

Smash Mouth

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is accused of engaging in “threatening behavior” toward his fianceé, Esther Campbell, who is now seeking a restraining order against him.

According to documents obtained TMZ, Campbell accuses Harwell of volatile behavior brought on by excessive drinking. The couple was originally supposed to move in together this week, but when Campbell scrapped those plans, she says Harwell began threatening her with harassing text messages and phone calls.



In addition to a restraining order, Campbell is asking a judge to order Harwell to undergo mandatory rehab.

Campbell and Harwell were dating for over a year before getting engaged last month. She says the engagement is on hold until Harwell gets help.