Larry David returns as Bernie Sanders, Maya Rudolph plays Kamala Harris on SNL: Watch

Larry David as Bernie David on SNL

The season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live was quite the star-studded affair.

In a sketch spoofing the Democratic presidential debates, Larry David reprised his Emmy Award-nominated portrayal of Senator Bernie Sanders and former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph returned to play Senator Kamala Harris. What’s more, Woody Harrelson, who served as the evening’s host, portrayed former vice president Joe Biden. The sketch also saw new SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman make their debuts playing Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, respectively.



Earlier in the evening during SNL’s cold opening, Alec Baldwin donned that blonde mop once more, reversing his previous proclamation that he’d never play Donald Trump ever again. As Baldwin’s Trump sought to navigate a way out of his impending impeachment, he rang up Liev Schreiber (don’t ask me why).

Watch clips from these sketches below.

We'd also like to welcome California Senator, Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/A0ICqKZ8mt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2019

And now, let’s meet the actual candidates. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/oa0TI2p4fp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2019