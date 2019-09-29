Snoop Dogg covers Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” for Peaky Blinders: Stream

Snoop Dogg aka Snoop Shelby

To promote the upcoming sixth season of Peaky Blinders, Snoop Dogg has dropped a g-funk cover of the show’s theme song, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand”.

Covers are something of a tradition for the popular BBC crime drama, which has previously looked to PJ Harvey as well as Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker for renditions of the theme. As it turns out, Nick Cave’s classic gothic folk track proves to be fertile ground for a hip-hop remix. In Snoop Dogg’s paws, “Red Right Hand” sounds like a vintage cut from turn-of-the-millennium Aftermath Records.



In the accompanying music video, Snoop dons one of the show’s trademark flatcaps, and christens himself after the Shelby crime family. “By the order of the Peaky Blinders, this is ‘Red Right Hand’ by Snoop Shelby,” he says. “Check it out.”

You heard the man. Listen to the debut track from Snoop Shelby below. You can also catch the rapper performing under his primary moniker throughout fall. Get tickets to his upcoming shows here.

After a summer that included a new single, “I Want to Thank Me”, and a performance of the classic “The Next Episode” on Kimmel, Snoop’s shaping up to have a busy autumn. He’s already teamed up with Migos for the Addam’s Family track “My Family”, and he’ll next appear in Eddie Murphy’s My Name Is Dolemite. He’s also proven to be one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s most committed trolls.