Stacey Dash arrested for domestic violence

Stacey Dash in Clueless

Stacey Dash, former Clueless star turned conservative pundit, has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Dash was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting her husband, Jeffrey Marty. Officers were called to the couple’s Florida home on Saturday night and found Marty with injuries to his arm.



Dash and Marty, a lawyer, tied the knot in April 2018. It’s Dash’s fourth marriage.

Prior to their wedding, Dash briefly flirted with a run for Congress as a Republican, saying she wanted to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality.”