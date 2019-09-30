Menu
Stacey Dash arrested for domestic violence

The former Clueless star turned conservative TV pundit allegedly assaulted her husband over the weekend

on September 30, 2019, 12:00pm
Stacey Dash in Clueless
Stacey Dash, former Clueless star turned conservative pundit, has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Dash was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting her husband, Jeffrey Marty. Officers were called to the couple’s Florida home on Saturday night and found Marty with injuries to his arm.

Dash and Marty, a lawyer, tied the knot in April 2018. It’s Dash’s fourth marriage.

Prior to their wedding, Dash briefly flirted with a run for Congress as a Republican, saying she wanted to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality.”

