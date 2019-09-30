Stranger Things Season 4 teaser: “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore”

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

Stranger Things 4 is officially happening, to the surprise of no one. This morning, Netflix confirmed the news and even dropped a new teaser trailer that should send every fan straight into the Upside Down — if only for its tantalizing tagline.

“We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” Yowza. What does that mean? Well, a variety of things. If you recall, by the end of Stranger Things 3, Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven left town, and it was revealed that there’s an American being contained in Russia.



(Read: Stranger Things 4 Is Going Bigger (And Hopefully Stranger))

So, we could be in for an international adventure. However, the trailer also indulges one ensuing theory that Hopper was sent into the Upside Down at the end. If you look closely in the teaser, you can see there’s a cabin light that mysteriously turns off.

Watch below and read our thoughts on what this all might mean.

Sadly, we have no clue when Stranger Things 4 will drop — potentially Christmas 2020 as some fans have begun assuming, given the holiday tease at the end — but one thing is for sure: the Duffers aren’t leaving Netflix any time soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant has signed creators Matt and Ross Duffer to a nine-figure deal, ensuring they’re part of the Netflix family for awhile. How that affects the longevity of Stranger Things remains to be seen.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of the Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Back in early 2015, Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives,” the Duffers added. “From that first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire Netflix team has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to the Upside Down!”

Until then, revisit out exhaustive breakdown of Stranger Things 3.