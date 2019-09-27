DaBaby releases star-studded new album Kirk: Stream

DaBaby, photo via Instagram

DaBaby has released his new album today via Interscope. Stream Kirk in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new collection serves as DaBaby’s second full-length of the year following March’s Baby on Baby. It’s comprised of 13 tracks, including collaborations with Chance the Rapper and Gucci Mane (“Gospel”), Migos (“Raw Sh*t”), and Nicki Minaj (“iPhone”). Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, and Stunna 4 Vegas also make contributions.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

Kirk was named after DaBaby’s full name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, and its artwork is a photo of the North Carolina rapper as, yes, a baby, with his father, who passed away in the spring just as Baby on Baby climbed the charts.

The record comes on the heels of DaBaby’s recent remixes of Lizzo (“Truth Hurts”) and Lil Nas X (“Panini”). The North Carolina rapper also just appeared on Post Malone’s latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

DaBaby will support the LP with a series of fall tour dates, including festival appearances at Rolling Loud in New York and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. Find tickets here.

Kirk Artwork:

Kirk Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Off the Rip

03. Bop

04. Vibez

05. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

06. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris)

07. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

08. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

09. Really (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw Sh*t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

13. XXL